Bath make post-Rugby World Cup signings

Bath owner Bruce Craig confirms to BBC Points West that the club have already signed new players who will arrive after the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

Craig did not divulge the identities of the new arrivals, but says they will be brought in in time for the 2015-16 season - in which the club will celebrate their 150th year.

The Premiership outfit have already signed England rugby league international Sam Burgess for next term, along with Exeter full-back Luke Arscott, England front row Henry Thomas and fellow props Nick Auterac and Grant Shiells.

