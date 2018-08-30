Wales scrum-half great Gareth Edwards looks back 40 years to the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The cream of home nations rugby went unbeaten in 22 matches on tour, earning the nickname of 'The Invincibles'.

The Lions beat the Springboks in the first three Tests to clinch the series and only a 13-13 draw in the final Test in Johannesburg prevented a perfect record.

BBC Wales Sport reporter Cennydd Davies asks the questions as Edwards gives his account of a famous chapter in rugby history.