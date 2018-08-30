Wilson was surprised by Anscombe exit

Ulster forward Roger Wilson admits he didn't see the exit of coach Mark Anscombe coming and says that interim boss Les Kiss is attempting to improve the players' concentration levels during periods of fatigue.

"It's all very well learning plays and calls when they are written down in a book and memorising them but to try and remember them when you are absolutely exhausted on the pitch is a different thing," Wilson told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Wilson added that it understandable that some supporters may feel that Ulster have "missed the boat" after the departure of big high-profile players after last season.

However, the back-row player says the new opportunity offers great opportunities to some of the younger members of the squad.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara & Kohli frustrate England - in-play clips, radio & text

Europa

Europa League draw & transfer deadline day 2

Fernando Alonso

'I'll have more fun away from F1' - Alonso on retirement, Indy & having no regrets

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Greg James

Lawro's predictions v BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host James

  • From the section Football
Broad’s 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan
Video

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

  • From the section Cricket