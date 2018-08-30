Ulster forward Roger Wilson admits he didn't see the exit of coach Mark Anscombe coming and says that interim boss Les Kiss is attempting to improve the players' concentration levels during periods of fatigue.

"It's all very well learning plays and calls when they are written down in a book and memorising them but to try and remember them when you are absolutely exhausted on the pitch is a different thing," Wilson told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Wilson added that it understandable that some supporters may feel that Ulster have "missed the boat" after the departure of big high-profile players after last season.

However, the back-row player says the new opportunity offers great opportunities to some of the younger members of the squad.