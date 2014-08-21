Warburton plays flight attendant

Sam Warburton may be absent from the rugby pitch at the moment because of the dispute between the Welsh Rugby Union and its regional teams, but the Wales captain is keeping himself busy.

The flanker did a passable impression of a flight attendant at Cardiff Airport as he helped promote the WRU's new sponsorship deal with a travel operator.

Warburton, 25, is the only player who has signed a central contract with the WRU.

Although he has been training with Cardiff Blues, they say he will not be selected for their matches until the regions and Welsh rugby's governing body agree a new participation agreement.