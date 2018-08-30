World Cup winner returns to work

England Women's Rugby World Cup winner and full-time plumber Marlie Packer tells BBC's Katherine Downes that it would be "a dream" to become a full-time professional.

All 26 of the England World Cup winning squad are amateurs, and Packer herself had to take seven weeks unpaid leave to represent her country on the world stage.

Olympic rowing gold medallist Anna Watkins believes that there is a "disparity" for top female athletes compared to their male counterparts and that it is high time they were made professional.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara anchors India - in-play clips, radio & text

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Ericsson 'OK' after huge crash at start of Italian GP second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket