Rory Best believes he is more experienced and better equipped to captain Ulster now than he was a few seasons ago.

Speaking at the Pro12 launch in London, Best praised Ulster Rugby for their quick thinking in securing the services of coach Les Kiss on an interim basis to avoid making 'a knee-jerk reaction' following the sudden departure of former head coach Mark Anscombe,

Leinster coach Matt O'Connor said that talks about fly half Jonny Sexton's possible return to Leinster from Racing Metro are 'ongoing'.