Tuohy likens van der Merwe to Muller

Dan Tuohy does not expect Les Kiss' arrival at Ulster as interim coach to lead to a sudden increase in the province's representation at international level.

Kiss is also assistant to Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt but Tuohy said Schmidt "will always pick guys on merit" and feels Kiss' dual role will not influence international squad selection.

The lock has compared his new second row partner Franco van der Merwe to fellow South African Johann Muller, who retired at the end of last season, and said they are "very similar in the way they think about lineouts and the set piece".

