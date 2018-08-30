Support on Social media has been a huge help for injured Wales rugby international Owen Williams, according to his brother Gavin.

Williams' father Huw and brother Gavin were speaking to Scrum V presenter Ross Harries about Owen Williams' recuperation following the "significant injury" to his cervical vertebrae and spinal cord he suffered while playing for Cardiff Blues in a tournament in Singapore last June.

Thousands have used the hashtag staystrongforows on Twitter, including Wales football star Aaron Ramsey and his Arsenal teammates.

Ramsey tweeted: "Wishing @Owilliams91 all the best with his recovery #StayStrongForOws."

