It is a brave new world in the Welsh Rugby Union's national league after a major re-structuring of the amateur game during the summer.

The new regional leagues mean much less travelling for clubs, but also pitch together teams that were playing at different levels last season.

Scrum V's Rick O'Shea headed west to see how St Davids got on against Laugharne, who were playing two divisions above them before the big shake up.

