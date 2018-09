Ulster notch five tries as they earn a bonus-point win over a battling Zebre side in the Pro12 encounter at Kingspan Stadium.

Nick Williams's early Ulster try was cancelled out by a Sam Vunisa touchdown and a Kelly Haimona penalty then edged the visitors into a 10-7 lead.

But Craig Gilroy and Robbie Diack tries helped Ulster lead 19-10 at the break.

The sin-binning of Ricky Andrew couldn't prevent Andrew Trimble and Dan Tuohy adding further Ulster tries.

