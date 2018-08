Ulster captain Rory Best says the squad can take "positives and negatives" from their five-try 33-14 Pro12 win over Zebre at Kingspan Stadium.

"We got the five points we wanted and with a number of players still to make their first appearances of the season, we are in a very, very good position as a squad," said Best.

"We expect to be challenging for everything we play in this season," added the Ireland hooker.