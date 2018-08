Nikola Matawalu's brace of tries helps Glasgow to a comfortable Pro12 win at Cardiff Blues.

Four penalties from Rhys Patchell had dragged Blues to within a point of Glasgow, who had led 13-6 at half-time thanks to Sean Lamont's try.

Replacement Matawalu intercepted to go over in the corner before the Fijian scrum-half added a second score.

