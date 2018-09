Ospreys hung on to beat Newport Gwent Dragons in the first Welsh derby of the Pro12 season.

Tries from Eli Walker and Rhys Webb saw the Ospreys take charge of the game but four second-half penalties from Angus O'Brien kept the Dragons in touch.

O'Brien nearly won it with a late drop-goal but the Ospreys held on for their second win of the season.

