Ironman beats Wales caps - Webster

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Richard Webster says completing the Welsh Ironman course is his biggest sporting achievement.

Webster, 47, who also played for Wales in rugby league, completed the 26.2 mile run on crutches, after swimming 2.4 miles and cycling 112 miles.

He was one of 1,616 athletes to complete the Pembrokeshire event, finishing in 13 hours, eight minutes and 55 seconds.

A special feature on the Ironman race, including Richard Webster and fellow ex-Wales international Andy Moore, will be on Friday's Sport Wales programme (BBC Two Wales, 19:00 BST)

