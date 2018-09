Scrum V's Rick O'Shea joins Elvis Presley lookalike Dai James in a singalong during his visit to Swalec League 3 West Central B side Rhigos RFC.

Rick gave his own unique interpretation of the King of Rock 'n' Roll during Rhigos' 10-34 defeat to Briton Ferry.

Scrum V wants to hear about the characters and local legends connected with rugby clubs around Wales so please email us at: scrumv@bbc.co.uk.

