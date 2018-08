Highlights from the Pro12 game in Parma as Ulster lose their unbeaten record after going down 13-6 to Zebre.

Prop Declan Fitzpatrick was sent-off for a punch in the 10th minute and Darren Cave had a try disallowed in the second half.

A Dario Chistolini try helped Zebre lead 7-0, before two Ian Humphreys penalties cut the margin to a point.

Kelly Haimona added six Zebre points with Tommy Bowe harshly ruled to have obstructed before Cave's touchdown.