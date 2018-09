Loosehead prop Ruaidhri Murphy says he was attracted to join Ulster by the "buzz" he sensed around the Irish province, even from the other side of the world.

The 26-year-old is hoping to nail down a place in the starting line-up after signing on a two-year contract from the Brumbies.

Dublin-born Murphy has represented Ireland at schools' under-19 and under-20 level and was part of the Ireland under-20s squad that won the Grand Slam in 2007.