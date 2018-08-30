New Worcester Warriors signing Mat Gilbert tells BBC Hereford and Worcester that playing professional rugby with a hearing aid is just part of his life.

Gilbert is the only deaf professional sportsman in England, having played 11 times for the England Deaf rugby team.

"Generally under a scrumcap they're quite robust and they come under more pressure from sweat and water than they do from bumps and bruises," said the ex-Scarlets and Bath forward.

"I know it's new for the other guys to deal with, but I've never made it a barrier throughout my whole life and I don't intend to now. It's well known in rugby that I'm hearing impaired, but it's forgotten once the game starts."

Mat Gilbert was talking to BBC Hereford & Worcester's Phil Maiden.