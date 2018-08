Captain Scott Williams felt Italian referee Claudio Blessano was a little harsh on the Scarlets in their 17-6 defeat at Munster.

Rhys Priestland gave the Welsh region an early lead from a drop-goal but Andrew Smith's try and four penalties from JJ Hanrahan saw Munster secure victory.

It was the Scarlets' second defeat of the Pro12 season and they now turn their attentions to their opening game of European Rugby Champions Cup against Toulon next Saturday.