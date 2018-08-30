Bowe confident ahead of Leicester tie

Tommy Bowe can feel excitement building within the Ulster squad ahead of Saturday's European Champions Cup tie against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

The Ulster and Ireland wing said there is confidence in the squad that they can repeat the home and away victories achieved against the English premier side last season.

Having reached the knockout stages of Europe's premier competition for the last four seasons in a row, Bowe said he has no doubt Ulster can be a force in a tough group that also includes reigning champions Toulon.

