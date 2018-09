Adam Jones is most famous for his mastery of the dark arts of the scrum and his long, curly hair.

But when Cardiff Blues were awarded a penalty during an attack against Munster in their Pro12 game the tight-head used the advantage to show off his ball playing skills by attempting a drop-goal.

BBC Wales commentator Nick Webb and former Blues and Wales centre Tom Shanklin shared the big prop's amusement.

