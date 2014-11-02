Firework farewell for rugby stalwart

Cathays RFC in Cardiff saw off stalwart prop Alan Powell with a bang following a 33-0 win over Tongwynlais in Swalec League Division 3 East Central C.

Powell died aged 50 of a brain tumour and his family played a major part in his farewell, as Scrum V's Rick O'Shea looked on.

His ashes were spread over the club's home pitch after being sent into the air in fireworks lit by his wife Myfanwy.

Powell's son Joseph, who had played alongside his father, did his bit in their win and watched as the pyrotechnics took place.

