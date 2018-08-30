Scrum V Extra Time's autumn preview

Watch Scrum V's addition Extra Time, which is available exclusively to online viewers after the regular programme finishes on TV.

This episode contains extra analysis and discussion from Ross Harries with guests Jonathan Davies, Martyn Williams and Sean Holley as Wales build up to autumn Tests against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa.

*Please note that this is a recording of the live Extra Time that aired on 02 November, 2014 and the interactive element for viewers is no longer possible.

To watch Extra Time and get involved in future, go to bbc.co.uk/scrumv immediately after selected Sunday shows on BBC Two Wales.

*UK users only.

