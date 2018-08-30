Wales centre Jamie Roberts laughs off Scrum V presenter Ross Harries's attempt to make him reveal where he stands in the Welsh squad's fitness rankings.

"How dare you ask me that," jokes the Racing Metro player.

In the absence of the injured Jonathan Davies and Scott Williams, Northampton wing George North will partner Roberts in midfield for Saturday's Test against Australia.

Roberts said North was "scary to mark" when the two played against each other recently and is confident they can work well together in defence.