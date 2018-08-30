Australian winger Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins is known for his colourful catchphrases but what about his knowledge of Welsh words?

Does he know the Welsh for 'G'Day', what is a 'half and half' and is Gareth Bale really part of the postal service?

Before his countrymen meet Wales in their opening autumn international on Saturday, Cummins has been in the UK as a member of the Barbarians touring party and took time out of his schedule to sit the Sport Wales test.

Cummins, who has been capped 15 times by the Wallabies, will not be playing for Australia on Saturday because he plays club rugby outside his country - in Japan - which makes him ineligible for selection.

(The Welsh for Honey Badger is Mochyn Daear Mêl).

