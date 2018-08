Wales captain Sam Warburton says he will "dance on the pitch" if his side beat Australia for the first time since 2008 on Saturday 8 November.

Although Warburton led the 2013 British and Irish Lions to a series triumph against the Wallabies, he has not tasted victory against them in a Welsh shirt.

The Australians have won the the last nine Tests against Wales, with five of those wins by four points or fewer.