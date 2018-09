South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer wants his team to play with ball in hand against Ireland in Dublin, but says they will be ready to grind out a win if necessary.

The Springboks go into Saturday's contest having ended New Zealand's two-year unbeaten run in October.

Meyer is looking forward to seeing Handre Pollard, his 20-year-old fly-half, against Ireland's Jonathan Sexton at the Aviva Stadium.