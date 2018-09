Referee Nigel Owens says he feels a responsibility to speak out against homophobia in rugby, which he feels is "creeping into the game".

The Welsh official, 43, who is the first openly gay man to referee at the highest level, was the subject of alleged homophobic abuse from the stands during England's defeat by New Zealand at Twickenham last weekend.

A supporter sitting close to where the alleged incident took place informed the Rugby Football Union.