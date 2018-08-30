Live - Bath v Newcastle commentary

Listen to live commentary of Bath v Newcastle from BBC Newcastle.

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

Stuart Broad

Pujara & Kohli frustrate England - in-play clips, radio & text

Europa

Europa League draw & transfer deadline day 2

Fernando Alonso

'I'll have more fun away from F1' - Alonso on retirement, Indy & having no regrets

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Greg James

Lawro's predictions v BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host James

  • From the section Football
Broad’s 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan
Video

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

  • From the section Cricket