England head coach Stuart Lancaster is "desperately disappointed" by his side's 28-31 loss to South Africa, and describes it as a "missed opportunity".

Lancaster's side fought back from 14 points behind to level but ultimately fell to their fifth consecutive defeat with a performance full-back Mike Brown describes as "not good enough".

England have not beaten South Africa in 12 attempts since a 23-21 win at Twickenham in November 2006.