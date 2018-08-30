Ulster 'buzzing' for Ospreys game - Jackson

Ulster fly-half Paddy Jackson says the Irish province's players are "buzzing" to get back in action against Pro12 leaders Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Jackson has found himself in the unusual position of not being involved with the Ireland squad for the autumn internationals but says that he is focused on performing well for Ulster in the hope of impressing national coach Joe Schmidt.

"With the likes of Rory (Best) and Tommy (Bowe) away with Ireland, myself and some of the other lads have had to assume leadership roles," said Jackson.

