Ulster move level on points with the Ospreys at the top of the Pro12 table with a 25-16 victory in Belfast.

Darren Cave scored a try as Ulster built up an 18-3 half-time advantage.

Martin Roberts scored a try as the Ospreys reduced the arrears to 18-16 but centre Cave sealed a 25-16 home win with a second try late in the game.

Available to UK users only