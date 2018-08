Scotland round off their autumn Test series with a five-try 37-12 victory over Tonga at Rugby Park.

In the first international played on an artificial pitch, the Scots avenged the 2012 loss to Tonga which led to head coach Andy Robinson's resignation.

Tries from Blair Cowan, Stuart Hogg, Alex Dunbar, Geoff Cross and Tommy Seymour gave the hosts a comfortable win against a committed Tongan side.