Best totally unaware of Schmidt illness

Ireland hooker Rory Best is left surprised when informed by BBC Sport NI after the 26-23 win over Australia that coach Joe Schmidt had watched the match while suffering with suspected appendicitis.

"What did he do?" said Best when he was asked about Schmidt's condition after the Irish coach had been brought to hospital.

The Ulster player said that the intensity of the match had left him "gasping for air" at times.

"The pace was frightening. It was just a case of keeping going and maintaining our system," added Best.

