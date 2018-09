England head coach Stuart Lancaster says he will decide over the next 24 to 48 hours who will wear the number 10 shirt against Australia next weekend.

George Ford delivered a "composed" performance in a 28-9 victory over Samoa having been prefered in the role to Owen Farrell.

England secured their first win of the autumn as they saw off Samoa thanks to two tries from Jonny May either side of Mike Brown diving over the line.

It breaks a losing streak of five matches for Lancaster's side.