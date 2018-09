Warren Gatland says he is "proud" of his side's effort, performance and commitment in their 16-34 defeat to New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium.

A Rhys Webb try and 11 points from the boot of Leigh Halfpenny gave Wales a one-point lead with 69 minutes on the clock. But a flurry of New Zealand tries in the final minutes put the result beyond doubt.

The result means Wales 61-year wait for a victory against New Zealand continues.