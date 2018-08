England secure their first win of the autumn as they see off Samoa 28-9 with a solid if unspectacular performance at Twickenham.

Wing Jonny May scampered through a gap to score the only try of a scrappy first half, before the hosts extended their lead after the break as Mike Brown dived over following a clever George Ford kick and some crisp handling put May in for his second.

The win secured England's first Test victory since winning 52-11 away to Italy on 15 March.