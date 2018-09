Bryn Cunningham says Ulster's management are hopeful that Chris Henry will make a full recovery following a heart operation.

Henry, 30, underwent the exploratory surgery on Monday after being ruled out of rugby for the foreseeable future because of a blocked blood vessel in his brain.

"We are hoping Chris can get back playing rugby again, but the most important thing is that he makes a full recovery," said Cunningham, the province's recently-appointed Team Manager.