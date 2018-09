Bath head coach Mike Ford tells BBC Points West he is certain cross-code signing Sam Burgess is ready to make his rugby union debut for the club.

Burgess arrived back in England at the end of October and only recently resumed training after fracturing his cheekbone in his final rugby league game for South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 25-year-old has been named among the replacements for Friday's Premiership game against Harlequins at The Rec.