Bath's cross-code signing Sam Burgess tells BBC Points West he was pleased to get "the monkey off his back" after making his rugby union debut in the 25-6 win over Harlequins at the Rec on Friday.

The 25-year-old former England rugby league star came on as a 63rd-minute replacement for England international Semesa Rokoduguni at inside-centre, and helped the home side move top of the Premiership.