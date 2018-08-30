Highlights: Wales 12-6 South Africa

Wales end their run of 22 matches without a win over southern hemisphere sides with a 12-6 victory over South Africa in Cardiff.

Leigh Halfpenny kicked all of Wales' points, converting four of his five penalty kicks before going off injured. South Africa were limited to two Pat Lambie penalties as the hosts largely contained the Springboks' attacking threat.

This win was only Wales' second ever over the Springboks, after their 1999 victory in the inaugural game at the Millennium Stadium.

