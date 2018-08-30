Warburton hails 'amazing' victory

Captain Sam Warburton hails Wales' "amazing" 12-6 victory over South Africa in Cardiff, ending their run of 22 matches without a win over southern hemisphere sides.

Leigh Halfpenny kicked all of Wales' points, converting four of his five penalty kicks before going off injured. South Africa were limited to two Pat Lambie penalties as the hosts largely contained the Springboks' attacking threat.

Wales Head Coach Warren Gatland says Wales deserved the win and "should have won by more" while South Africa boss Heyneke Meyer concedes that his side made too many mistakes against a "brilliant" Wales side.

