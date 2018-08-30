Ulster centre Darren Cave says the Irish province are "fighting for their lives" in the European Champions Cup after going down to Leicester Tigers and Toulon in their opening two pool matches in October.

"We felt Leicester were there for the taking and we fancy ourselves against any side at home so we're disappointed to find ourselves with just one bonus point from two games - it's kind of new territory for us in Europe.

"As long as it is mathematically possible still to qualify, we will keep fighting," added Cave ahead of Saturday night's encounter with the Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.