Ulster coach Neil Doak says qualification for the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup is back in his team's hands after last weekend's Pool 3 results.

"The group is wide open now and we know if we pick up three wins, we are going to be there or thereabouts," said Doak.

However, Doak is expecting something of a backlash from the Scarlets in Wales on Sunday after their 24-9 defeat in Belfast on Saturday.