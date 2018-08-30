Room for two rugby clubs in Coventry?

Fans of Coventry Rugby Club say they will carry on supporting their side ahead of Wasps first game at the Ricoh Arena against London Irish on Sunday.

The Premiership club's decision to re-locate from High Wycombe to Coventry triggered speculation on how the move would impact the city's long-established rugby side.

Coventry currently play in National One - the third tier of English rugby - but have won a club record 11 games in a row in a bid to gain promotion to the Championship.

