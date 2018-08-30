Pienaar injury a worry admits Clarke

Ulster forwards coach Allen Clarke says Ruan Pienaar's departure because of injury before half-time in the Pro12 defeat by the Ospreys is "not a good sign" although there is no further news on the South African's fitness.

Piennar also recently returned to action after a couple of months out because of a knee injury and there will be fears that he has suffered a recurrence of the problem.

Clarke acknowledged that Ulster have a "lot to work on" following Saturday's defeat ahead of the Boxing Day derby against Connacht.

"We've got to look after the ball better. Build some phases and build some momentum," added Clarke.

Top videos

Top Stories

England Women celebrate in Wales

England beat Wales to reach 2019 Women's World Cup

Breaking news

Serena eases past sister Venus with 'best match since return'

  • From the section Tennis
Moeen Ali

Moeen's 5-63 inspires England fightback - videos & report

England goalscorers Nikita Parris and Toni Duggan
Video

Highlights: England beat Wales to reach World Cup

  • From the section Football
Rafael Nadal

Nadal wins thriller against Khachanov

Bristol celebrate

Newcomers Bristol beat rivals Bath in Premiership opener