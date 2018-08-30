Ludik prepares for first festive derby

Ulster's Louis Ludik, one of the Irish province's South African contingent, is set for his first taste of festive derby Pro12 action as his side prepare to take on Connacht at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Boxing Day.

"Injuries to key players have cost us but we are still fighting for a good position in the Pro12," said Ludik.

"I'll enjoy Christmas and spending some quality time with my family - some of the South Africans are even talking about getting together and having a barbecue," he added.

