Cardiff Blues director of rugby Mark Hammett says he will be a better coach after his first experience of a Welsh derby when Newport Gwent Dragons beat his side on Boxing Day.

The two sides meet again in the Pro12 on New Year's Day, this time at Rodney Parade.

The game is live on BBC Two Wales and online on Scrum V Live from 13:50 GMT on Thursday, 1 January. There is also live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, with kick off at 14:05 GMT.