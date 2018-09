The Rugby Football Union aims to train and refresh the skills of 2,015 youth coaches to deal with an expected increase in the popularity of the game when England hosts the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

BBC London's Sara Orchard speaks to John Lawn, the RFU's head of game development, and Charlie South, the coach of Old Whitgiftians Rugby Club, about how hosting international rugby's showpiece event will impact on the grassroots game.