Northampton Saints fly-half Stephen Myler tells BBC Radio Northampton that former coach and England international Paul Grayson was "hugely influential" in his cross-code transition to rugby union.

Myler's 17 points in Friday's win against Newcastle Falcons saw the 30-year-old rugby league convert pass the 2,000-point mark for Saints.

Only Grayson has scored more points for Northampton than Myler.